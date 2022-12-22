Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Shares Heartbreaking Wish Following His Death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is remembering her late son. As she continues to mourn her loss, Alexander on Tuesday shared the heartbreaking wish she holds following her son's death earlier this month at the age of 40, revealing that she just wants to see Boss a final time.

Boss shared the post to her Instagram Story, where she uploaded a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with her son. In the image, Boss could be seen in a tux as he chatted with his mother. Overtop the photo, Alexander wrote, "Oh if only I could FT [FaceTime] to heaven..." Boss' post marked the second she has shared since her son's passing. Two days after news broke of Boss' death, she wrote, "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can." In a direct message to her son, she added, "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance star died by suicide on Dec. 14 at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker, reportedly went to a police station after her husband left their home without his car. He reportedly spent his last hours at a motel less than one mile from his home in Los Angeles. When he missed his check-out time, motel staff went into his room and found him dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has ruled Boss' death as "suicide by a gunshot wound to the head." His wife confirmed his passing in a statement to PEOPLE, remembering her husband as having "lit up every room he stepped into."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she shared. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Along with his wife and mother, Boss is survived by his three children – Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14. On Wednesday, Holker posted for the first time since confirming her husband's passing, on Instagram sharing a photo of herself with her late husband, which she captioned, "My ONE and ONLY. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.