Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words to Grandfather Are a Sweet Heartbreak After His Death

One of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final Instagram posts was a sweet birthday message to his grandfather, Eddy Boss. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Eddy, 84, said there were "no signs" of stress in the weeks before Boss died and that the last thing Boss told him was how much he loved him. Boss took his own life on Tuesday at a Los Angeles motel. He was 40.

"Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you! IG fam help me wish him happy birthday," Boss wrote on Instagram on Dec. 9. He included a hashtag referring to his grandfather as the "OG boss."

"We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion," Eddy told the Daily Mail of his grandson. "He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary."

The former Ellen Degeneres Show DJ was "a very humble, generous person," Eddy said. "He brought light into everybody's lives. We're completely devastated right now. All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we're hurting tremendously." Eddy said he recently traveled from Arizona to Los Angeles to be with Boss' surviving family.

Eddy urged others to look out for warning signs among family members. "Every word has meaning," he told the Daily Mail. "His last words to me were a simple text that says, 'I love you Dad-Dad.' Our question is why? Where did it come from?"

Boss reportedly spent his last hours at a motel less than one mile from his home in Los Angeles, sources told TMZ. He allegedly checked into the motel Monday morning. When he missed his check-out time Tuesday morning, the staff went into his room and found him dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has ruled Boss' death as "suicide by a gunshot wound to the head." He is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holder said in a statement on Wednesday. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.