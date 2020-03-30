Stephen King Shares Message About Joe Diffie Following Death From Coronavirus Complications

Stephen King is paying his respects to late country artist Joe Diffie after his death at 61 on Sunday due to complications with COVID-19. As the country world mourns the loss of Diffie amid the pandemic that has killed at least 22,000 people worldwide and almost 2,500 in the United States, the legendary author made sure he added his voice to the thousands sharing their memories of Diffie.

King took to Twitter soon after the “Third Rock From the Sun” singer’s publicist confirmed his death with a lyrical tribute to his song “Pickup Man,” which was released in 1994 and spent four weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks in the subsequent months. “I met all my wives in traffic jams/There’s just something women like about a pickup man,” Diffie sings in the hit single.

Videos by PopCulture.com

RIP Joe Diffie: There’s something women like about a pickup man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 29, 2020

Just two days before his death, Diffie revealed in a statement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie said at the time. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

After his death, country music’s biggest stars have been paying tribute to Diffie, with Carrie Underwood writing on Twitter, “Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends.”

Radio host Bobby Bones added on his own social media alongside a picture of the two, “RIP to the great Joe Diffie. We became buds over the last couple of years. It’s always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications.”

Travis Tritt added on Instagram, “I’m so sad to learn that Joe Diffie has passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus. Joe was a good friend and touring partner with me in the 90’s. We had a lot of great times together, both onstage and offstage. This comes as a huge shock to all of us in the country music community who loved Joe and his talent. Deepest condolences to Joe’s family, friends and fans.”

Photo credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images