Stephen Dorff Admits He's 'Embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'

Stephen Dorff did not hold back on sharing his thoughts about Scarlet Johansson's newest Marvel film, Black Widow. In fact, he not only singled out Johansson, he railed into the entire Marvel universe, but specifically said he was "embarrassed" for the actress. "I still hunt out the good s— because I don't want to be in Black Widow," the True Detective star told The Independent.

"[Black Widow] looks like garbage to me," he added. "It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett. I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her." He then admitted that he had no interest in playing in "those movies." "I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't," he said. "I'll find that kid director that's gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I'll act for him instead."

Onlookers weren't thrilled by his comments, even pointing out that he was in the 1998 Marvel film Blade. "Nobody tell Stephen Dorff that Blade was a comic book movie," one person wrote on Twitter, while someone else said, "Stephen Dorff hasn't actually been in a good movie since Blade, so he can keep that opinion to himself." Another social media user took it up a notch and commented, "I don't want to be presumptuous, but I don't think the next Kubrick will be looking to cast Stephen Dorff."

While Dorff may not be into her Marvel film, Johansson's husband Colin Jost is. In fact, he's such fan of the films, he wouldn't help her go over scripts for Black Widow because he didn't want any spoilers. "I think he read comics growing up ... he was a big Wolverine fan," she explained during an interview on the Jess Cagle Podcast via Too Fab. "He doesn't like any spoilers, though, so I can't tell him anything. And he doesn't even pry. When we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there shooting Tom & Jerry — which worked out great 'cause we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare."

The actress then noted that he doesn't want even the slightest of clue as to what's going to happen. "I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever ... he was just not wanting to hear anything about it." While he did want to hear about her day, he didn't want details of her work day.