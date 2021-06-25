Scarlett Johansson Reveals 'SNL' Star Colin Jost Was No Help for Her 'Black Widow' Prep for This Reason

✖

You would think the best part about being the spouse of a superhero would be the fact that you could get a first look at all the details, but not in Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's case. The Black Widow star is admitting that her husband wouldn't read lines with her because he didn't want any spoilers. During an interview on the SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast, she confessed her husband is quite the fan and refuses to know anything sooner than everyone else.

"I think he read comics growing up ... he was a big Woverine fan," she explained according to Too Fab. "He doesn't like any spoilers, though, so I can't tell him anything. And he doesn't even pry. When we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there shooting Tom & Jerry — which worked out great 'cause we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare." She then elaborated that he didn't even want the tiniest bit of information that could give anything away. "I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever ... he was just not wanting to hear anything about it," she explained.

Black Widow is set to premiere on July 9. The last time Johansson played the famed role was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame — which was also the same year that the sweet pair got engaged two years after they started dating. Fans will remember the shocking reveal of her fate and to go in depth again with Natasha again is something Marvel fans are looking forward to. The 36-year-old did explain that just because her husband doesn't want spoilers, doesn't mean he doesn't want to know how her day went on set. "Of course he wants to know, 'How was your day?', but as soon as it would bleed into, 'Can you read the scene with [me]?' he was like, 'Am I gonna get any spoilers or like ...?'"

"He wanted to know 'spoiler alert' before we read lines together," she explained. "Can you believe that?" The actress also discussed her friendship with Captain America star Chris Evans. She noted that there are a lot of similarities between their on-screen characters and their friendship in real life, noting they talk a lot about their families and personal relationships. She referred to their relationship in real life like a brother and sister dynamic.