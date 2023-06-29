'Heels' Season 2: Starz Releases Official Trailer to Pro Wrestling Series

Heels is returning for an explosive second season. On Thursday, Starz released the official trailer and key art for the second season of the professional wrestling series. Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off, which included a wild ending to DWL's big wrestling event. The series will debut its second season on Starz on July 28 at 10 p.m. ET. It can also be seen on the Starz app on the same day at midnight ET.

As the official synopsis states, Heels Season 2 Season two "brings fans back to the family-owned wrestling organization, Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), where brothers and rivals, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), continue to fightover their late father's legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a 'face' or a 'heel.' The show invokes feelings of nostalgia akin to Friday Night Lights while covering topics like the effects of trauma on communities, finding personal identity, and women taking the lead in every facet. It is centered around a small-town community where everyone knows each other and everyone in town follows the saga of the Heels and Faces in the DWL."

Amell and Ludwig, star in Heels with Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott and Joel Murray. All Elite Wrestling star CM Punk reprises his role as Ricky Rabies, and new cast members are featured, including Josh Segarra of Arrow, Emmy Raver-Lampman from The Umbrella Academy, and AJ Mendez who is also known as AJ Lee when she was in WWE. Mendez is also married to CM Punk.

The second season of Heels returns after nearly a two-year hiatus. Earlier this year, Amell talked about Heels on the podcast Inside of You with host Michael Rosenbaum and revealed the reason for the delay which has to do with Lionsgate splitting with Starz.

"They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, 'untangling' that partnership," he said, per TVInsider. "As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming on the first of July and we don't have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3."