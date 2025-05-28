‘Star Wars’ Legend Dies of Alzheimer’s Disease: Leslie Dilley Was 83

Oscar-winning production designer Ivor Leslie ‘Les’ Dilley has died at 84.

The behind-the-scenes legend, best known for his extensive, Academy Award-winning work on Raiders of the Lost Ark and the first Star Wars, died Tuesday from Alzheimer’s complications while surrounded by his wife and family.

The Welsh-born filmmaker was also Oscar-nominated for set production and design on the second Star Wars movie, The Empire Strikes Back, as well as for his work on Alien (1979) and The Abyss (1989).

“Les’ legacy lives on in the many iconic films he helped bring to life for over six decades and in his family home he personally built as an homage to his work,” Dilley’s family said in a statement. “His love for the motion picture business was evident to the very end. When he wasn’t on set, he enjoyed constructing things in his workshop at home, playing ice hockey, and a good cup of tea. In addition to his incredible work ethic, quirky British humour, and love of life, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.”

Dilley got his start in the film industry by working on the set of the Sean Connery-starring James Bond flick From Russia With Love in 1963. After that, he went on to work with some of the biggest names in film, like George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Ridley Scott, John Landis, and many more.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Leslie, and five children.