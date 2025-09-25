‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Hospitalized

Star Trek icon William Shatner was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency.

The 94-year-old Hollywood legend reportedly experienced issues with his blood sugar while at home in Los Angeles and called emergency medical service workers after realizing something was wrong, as per TMZ.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, was taken to the local hospital for evaluation after an LAFD ambulance was sent to his home as a precaution.

Shatner was determined to be doing “good” when he reached the hospital, where he was “resting comfortably.”

The Boston Legal alum revealed just last year that he had recently been diagnosed and treated for stage 4 melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer that can spread to other organs in the body.

Shatner told Healio in March 2024 that he had noticed a lump under his right ear, but was initially told by his family doctor simply to monitor and massage the area. After about a month, the actor sought a second opinion, which revealed that the lump was actually stage 4 melanoma.

“I said, ‘Stage 4?’ And someone in the room said, ‘Sorry.’ I said, “What are you sorry about?’ It was like, ‘Better pack your things.’ That person who said ‘sorry,’ that was very sad, like you are going to die,” he recalled. “And I was. They said if this [treatment] they used did not work, I had about 5 months.”

Shatner was luckily able to undergo surgery to remove the lump and credits immunotherapy with helping him become cancer-free.

The T. J. Hooker star has stayed active throughout his various health issues, blasting off into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin’s NS-18 Mission in 2021 at the age of 90. The actor also announced earlier this month that he would be traveling to the Galapagos Islands in November for a Space 2 Sea convention, also boasting guests including Nova ScienceNow‘s Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and former astronaut Dr. Kathryn Sullivan.