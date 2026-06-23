Star of Iconic Disney Movie Comes out as Bisexual

Actress Thora Birch opened up about her sexual identity while showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Hocus Pocus star revealed that she is bisexual during an appearance at The Abbey’s 35th Anniversary celebration in West Hollywood on May 20.

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While speaking with Us Weekly at the event, Birch reflected on the role the LGBTQ+ community has played in her life.

Thora Birch (Credit: Valerie Durant/Freeform via Getty Images)

“As a hometown girl, I’m always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person,“ she told the outlet.

The actress also encourage people to support one another during a time she described as increasingly divisive.

”I don’t want to get too political, but find your community where you can, and stand with them, and stick with them, and share that love that you share together, and reach it toward others,” Birch added.

She continued, “That’s the only way we’re going to get through all this madness is just embracing one another. We have to stop fighting.”

Birch has been a familiar face to moviegoers since the 1990s, starring in films including Now and Then and Disney’s Hocus Pocus. During the interview, she reflected on some of the characters that helped define her career and wondered where they might be today.

Disney

“I feel like so many of my fans kind of wonder about, obviously, Dani [from] Hocus Pocus,” she said. “I feel like Teeny, we know what happened with her, so that’s good.”

Birch did not return as Dani Dennison in 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2, but she has previously expressed interest in revisiting the character.

Following the announcement of a third film in the franchise, Birch told Entertainment Tonight in October 2025 that she would be open to appearing in the sequel.

“I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up,” she said at the time. “I’m super open to the idea. They like talking about this stuff, so we’ll see.”

While Birch was not in the sequel, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

Midler previously appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in October 2025 and revealed that she saw a script for the third film.

“They sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant,” she noted.

Midler continued, “So I got very excited, and now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”