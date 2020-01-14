Stan Kirsch’s Death Crushes ‘Highlander’ Fans as They Weigh in With Tributes

Highlander fans are in mourning after Stan Kirsch, best known for playing Richie Ryan on the original series, died on Saturday at the age of 51. Shortly after Kirsch’s wife, Kristyn Green, confirmed news of her husband’s death via Facebook, tributes for the late actor began pouring in on social media.

I’m heartbroken. Just heard about #StanKirsch who played Richie Ryan on the @highlandertv series. He was a fantastic actor and teacher and he inspired me through his character, both on and offscreen. He will be missed. He is a Prince if the Universe! #Highlander @BloodOfKingsPod pic.twitter.com/l3cmGqyyak — Norman C. Lao (@laongelizard) January 14, 2020

“R.I.P. Stan Kirsch,” wrote one fan. “Richie Ryan was my favorite character on Highlander: The Series and one of the reasons I love that franchise to this day.”

“Can barely process this news,” another person reacted to Kirsch’s passing. “Richie Ryan was one of my earliest avatars when I really needed that as a kid and I can’t separate Stan Kirsch from the character. So incredibly sorry for everyone who knew him as a person and an acting teacher. I’ll always be grateful for his work.”

Stan Kirsch and I were kids together on Highlander: The Series. Unfortunately Immortality is fiction. I’m going to remember him laughing — this scene that made it to air is the real man cracking up, not in character. RIP pic.twitter.com/A4ksKzIMEf — Gillian Horvath, WGA/WGC Telescripter (@GillianHorvath) January 14, 2020

“I’m shocked to hear that Stan Kirsch who played Richie Ryan on Highlander the Series had passed away,” tweeted one fan. “I enjoyed his work on Highlander and other things too. R.I.P Stan Kirsch!”

“Immensely saddened to learn of the passing of actor Stan Kirsch,” added another fan. “The Highlander TV series had such a huge impact on me. Be at peace, Stan.”

I am saddened to find out that Stan Kirsch passed away on 1-11-20😭. He portrayed Richie Ryan on the TV Series Highlander from 1992-1996. He will be missed , 😥💔 pic.twitter.com/fQXywUcMSY — cecila smith (@celticlady316) January 14, 2020

Kirsch died on Saturday, Jan. 11, with his wife confirming the news on Monday.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them,” she wrote. “I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

According to reports, the actor was found dead by apparent suicide in his Los Angeles home, with the LAPD PIO telling Us Weekly that they “responded to an ambulance, suicide call on Saturday the 11th at 3:40 p.m.”

Kirsch was best known for portraying Richard H. “Richie” Ryan on six seasons of Highlander from 1992 to 1998, a role he left and later returned to in the series finale. Along with his role on Highlander, Kirsch also appeared in JAG, General Hospital, and Friends, where he portrayed one of Monica’s (Courteney Cox) boyfriends.