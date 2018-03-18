How the Stars Celebrated St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day was Saturday, the one day of the year everyone gets to drink green beer without needing a special excuse. Even celebrities got in on the fun, including those without Irish ancestry.

Most celebrities dressed up in green for the Feast of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Some gathered their friends and family together, while others covered their houses in green. Singer Pink even turned her toilet bowl water green.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to History.com, the Irish have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. The holiday takes place during the season of Lent, and comes about two weeks before Easter.

March 17 was chosen because St. Patrick is believed to have died on March 17, 461. He was born in Roman Britain, and was brought to Ireland as a slave at 16. He escaped and went back to Ireland to help spread Christianity there. According to legend, he explained the Holy Trinity by using the three leaves of the shamrock.

St. Patrick’s Day has also became a major holiday in the U.S., where people of Irish heritage celebrate their ancestry. In fact, the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in New York City, not in Ireland, in 1962. Today, there are over 100 St. Patrick’s Day parades nationwide.

With that little bit of history out of the way, here is a look at how celebrities celebrated St. Patrick’s Day.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated the holiday by wearing a skin-tight green jumpsuit with white shamrocks. That is certainly different from his usual Iron Man outfit. “Embracing green this St. Paddy’s Day,” he wrote.

David Arquette

David Arquette posted a video from his house, showing himself wearing all green, from neck to foot. He even wore a green T-shirt with a tie printed on it. “Happy Happy St. Pattys!!!” he wrote.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus got in the holiday spirit by wearing a green bear onesie with a shamrock on it. She also wore a green “Cat-in-the-Hat”-style hat, green sandals and green lipstick while dancing. She also had a big pot of “gold” right next to a rainbow made of flowers in her house.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton did not post a photo of herself. Instead, she shared an illustration of herself green leggings with “Juicy” written on her behind and a shamrock. She’s also standing right in front of a rainbow. “Wishing you all a very #HappyStPatricksDay,” she wrote.

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, crammed as many St. Patrick’s Day-themed Star Wars memes into one tweet as possible. One included Yoda, saying “Irish I am not, but very green I am.” Another reads, “May the Luck of the Jedi be with you.”

Today would be a good day to deploy these #StPatricksDay images, because today….. THE WHOLE GALAXY IS IRISH. ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/09xeCbJept — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2018

Bryce Dallas Howard

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Bryce Dallas Howard posted a selfie, writing, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” In her photo, she is wearing a green top and green earrings. To complete the look, she shows off her own bright green eyes.

Pink

Pink celebrated the holiday by turning her toilet bowl’s water green. She put green footprints all over her house, leading to her kitchen table. The table was covered with green arts and crafts from her kids.

“Did anyone catch their leprechaun? #happystpattysday #happystpaddysdaytooinstagrampolice,” she wrote in the caption.

The Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys wished their fans a Happy St. Patrick’s Day. “Happy #StPatricksDay y’all! Wish we were back at #BSBVegas celebrating with you guys again this year,” they wrote. The Backstreet Boys are back in Las Vegas in July.

Happy #StPatricksDay y’all! Wish we were back at #BSBVegas celebrating with you guys again this year! pic.twitter.com/upvq52A1ZO — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) March 17, 2018

Nick Lachey

98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey posted a photo of himself dressed as a leprechaun on Instargam.

“Follow me to the [money bag emoji] [rainbow],” he wrote before wishing everyone a Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps posted an adorable photo of her daughter Cricket dressed up for the big day.

“Had to go buy Cricket a green outfit for St Patrick’s Day because she informed me, ‘If I don’t wear green, Mama, the Leprechauns will bite me in the face.’ Then she told Marc ‘You know if you don’t wear green, the leprechauns will bite your finger off.’ I DON’T KNOW WHERE SHE IS GETTING HER LEPRECHAUN INFO FROM BUT ITS FREAKING ME OUT,” she wrote.