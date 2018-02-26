Bollywood Star Sridevi’s Reported Cause of Death: ‘Accidental Drowning’

International superstar and actress Sridevi Kapoor died from “accidental drowning” after passing out in a bathtub, Daily Mail reports, citing a Dubai forensics report.

The 54-year-old Bollywood legend died on Saturday while in the United Arab Emirates to attend her nephew’s wedding. She was reportedly with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor (brother of Anil Kapoor of Slumdog Millionaire fame), and daughter Khushi at the time of her death.

Though her death was previously reported to be from cardiac arrest, the Daily Mail says a preliminary forensic report says Sridevi drowned in the bathtub of her hotel. Traces of alcohol were found in her system, the outlet reports.

The case has now been passed to prosecutors to conduct legal checks before an order to hand the body over to her relatives was made. Handing over the body effectively rules out suspicious circumstances surrounding the case, otherwise it would have been detained for further investigation.

The remains were due to be flown back to Mumbai on Monday, where her body is scheduled to be cremated at a funeral service.

Sridevi was an award-winning actress with more than 280 credits to her name and a career spanning more than five decades. She appeared in numerous films throughout the ’80s and ’90s, including the popular Mr. India and Chandini.

Regarded as one of the most versatile actresses ever, Sridevi decided to take a break from the film industry after the release of Judaai in 1997 alongside her future brother-in-law, Anil Kapoor. In 2012, she made a comeback with the film English Vinglish.

Sridevi was nominated for 10 Filmfare Awards and won five. She also went on to receive the highest civilian honor from the Indian Government in 2013.

Following the news of her death, several Bollywood stars took to Twitter to express their condolences over the sudden loss of a legend, including Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.

“I have no words,” Chopra said. “Condolences to everyone who loves #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP.”