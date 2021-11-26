Spice Girls Member Geri Halliwell’s Brother Suddenly Dies at 54

Max Halliwell, the brother of Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell, died in intensive care after collapsing in his Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire home last week. He was 54 years old.

The Spice Girl’s reps tell People, “As you can imagine this is a difficult time and we would ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A former communications manager for Mitsubishi Electric Living Environmental Systems UK, Max was discovered in his home and was taken to Watford General Hospital “Police were called at 9.40 a.m. on Wednesday November 17 to report the concern for welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.

“Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene. According to The Sun, the man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died on Tuesday. “His death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be referred to the coroner,” said a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokeswomen.

Geri was traveling in the middle east with her husband, Christian Horner a Formula One team principal when she received news of her brother’s condition.

In 2010, Max appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories where he opened up about the pair’s relationship with their father Lawrence, who died after a heart attack in 1993.”Maybe because of the attention that my father gave her as regards to her potential,” he said. “He obviously saw something early on, so I’d call her a bit of a daddy’s girl, definitely.”

She also opened up about how the loss of her father pushed her desire to succeed in the BBC documentary Geri’s 1990s: My Drive to Freedom. “I was just in my own little zone, what really threw me was in the November period [when] my father died. I was almost paralyzed by grief, I didn’t have the right sort of tools to process it,” Geri said at the time. “I have this theory, I don’t know if it’s true, but I think success comes from three things,” she said. “One is preparation, one is opportunity and one is need. I think my father’s death gave me the need, that death energy.”