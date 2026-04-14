Brandi Glanville Reveals Emergency Room Visit

Brandi Glanville learned the hard way that getting medical advice from social media isn’t recommended. So much so that she ended up in the hospital as a result.

During a recent episode of her Unfiltered podcast with co-host James Maas, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recalled getting sick recently after catching a cold from her son Jake, 18. She went to social media for home remedies.

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“Jake came over and he kept sneezing in my face. He’s like, ‘I’m not sick anymore.’ Like, cover your mouth when you sneeze. And then I got his cold,” she said.

One of the remedies she decided to try was putting a garlic clove in her ear to help with congestion. Unfortunately, it got stuck.

“On Easter, I didn’t do anything because of the garlic in my ear. I was trying to get it out,” she said on the show. “It really went down further and I had to go to urgent care the next day and get it taken out. I was just trying to clear my sinuses. It’s online,” she added. “Don’t listen to people online or TikTok or Instagram or Twitter or Facebook.”

She said she initially had the garlic in her nostril after her son told her that he tried the hack and it helped him in the past. Her nose began burning. “It was burning too much so I moved it to my ear. It was like burning my skin because I’d just lasered it,” she said.

Some social media users have shared videos of themselves with a raw garlic clove in their nostril. It is supposed to relieve nasal congestion. It’s not scientifically proven to work, so some doctors have advised against doing it. Dr. Raj Sindwani, an ENT specialist, told the Cleveland Clinic that garlic in the nose can cause irritation, an infection, trauma to the septum and even make congestion worse.