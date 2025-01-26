Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Sue City of Los Angeles After Their Home Burns in Palisades Fire

The Hills alumni Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are taking action against the city of Los Angeles in the wake of the devastating wildfires. Pratt and Montag, who lost their home in the Palisades fire, are suing Los Angeles, per PEOPLE. They are arguing that the fire was “an inescapable and unavoidable consequence” of how the city and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP) allegedly handled the water supply in the area.

“With the Santa Ynez Reservoir effectively out of commission, hydrants in Pacific Palisades failed after three tanks each holding one million gallons of water went dry within a span of 12 hours,” their lawsuit alleges, per Peter McNulty of the McNulty Law Firm, attorney for the Pratts.

“The Palisades Fire was an inescapable and unavoidable consequence of the egregious failure of the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades, including having an empty water reservoir,” the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, Jan. 21, continues. “This failure was a substantial factor in causing my clients and others to suffer enormous losses. We intend to hold the City of Los Angeles accountable.”

The plaintiffs are seeking an undisclosed amount and are also asking for attorneys’ fees and a trial by jury. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are described as having experienced “untold devastation” including damaged property, medical expenses, business interruption, and emotional distress. In addition to Pratt and Montag, Pratt’s mother, Janet, who also lost her home in the fires, is listed as a plaintiff.

The news of Pratt and Montag’s lawsuit comes weeks after they revealed that their home burned down in the devastation. The couple chronicled the situation on social media. In one update, Montag told her followers that they “were able to get out but I keep going over and over in my mind things I should have gotten. But we’re out safe and that is the most important thing.”

Pratt has also spoken at length about the ordeal on social media. He even opened up about the loss in an interview with PEOPLE, explaining to the outlet why he and his wife have been active on social media amid everything that they were dealing with, “If we were rich, I wouldn’t be on an app. I’d be buying a new house and starting to order things. So, I don’t think we would’ve shared anything vulnerable.” He added, “[Social media] is how we already made money before. That’s our way of life. Heidi and I have been Snapchatting every day probably for eight years, our whole life.”