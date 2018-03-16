Source: Matt Lauer Leads Lonely Life but Hopes for Comeback

It’s been months since Matt Lauer was called out for alleged sexual misconduct and kicked off the TODAY Show, but according to a source at Entertainment Tonight the former news anchor now finds himself leading a “lonely” life.

“He hasn’t shown his face at his Manhattan apartment lately,” the source told ET. “The Hamptons has been a good place for him to hide, but he isn’t sure he will stay. Matt definitely regrets his behavior. He lost not only his family, but his career and many of his closest friends. The TODAY Show was his life.”

The source also went into detail about Lauer’s relationship with his wife Annette Roque. The two are reportedly nowhere near reconciliation, and Roque has been spotted visiting New York City law offices without wearing her wedding ring.

“Annette is done playing the role of Matt’s loyal wife,” the source claims. “Their marriage is completely over. At this point, all they have left to do is to settle their divorce and to separate their assets. The last two years of their marriage were hell. Annette had to hear about Matt’s wandering eye incessantly. People noticed his focus seemed to be all about his career and life in New York, certainly not about making his marriage work.”

Lauer and the Dutch model have been married since 1997 and have three children together. Roque has reportedly been staying in The Netherlands with their two youngest kids while the oldest is in boarding school.

“They were known for leading very separate lives,” the source claimed. “They decided to stay together for the children and to keep up appearances which was very important for Matt. At first Annette was disgraced by the accusations, just walking around in public became difficult. As time passed, the humiliation turned to anger.”

Yet despite his alleged failing marriage, Lauer reportedly believes if he waits long enough, he can make a comeback in the media world.

“Matt seems to be under the impression that if he waits this news cycle out, this will go away and he can have a comeback,” the source says. “He has seen a lot of people come back and hopes he will too. For right now, his friends feel that isn’t realistic. His team has discussed a public apology, but agreed disappearing right now seems to be for the best.”

The one person who is reportedly rooting for such a comeback is former TODAY anchor Bryant Gumbel.

“The one friend that has really stuck by him and seen him through this is Bryant Gumbel,” the source said. “They have always been close and Matt has needed him during this time.”