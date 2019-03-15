Soulja Boy Arrested Following Probation Violation

Soulja Boy has been released from jail after getting arrested for violating his probation.

The “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper was taken into custody in the San Fernando Valley area Friday morning for allegedly having firearms and ammo.

“Soulja went to see his probation officer,” according to a TMZ report, which also claimed that when he visited the officer, he was then “cuffed and taken to jail.”

The musician, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was taken to the LAPD Valley Jail. He later took to Instagram video, as USA Today reports, to update his fans on what happened.

“Yeah, I’m out… I just got out of jail right now and I’m performing at the Clippers game,” he said, while sitting in the passenger seat of a car. “Tell you, this (expletive) ain’t going to start… I had the biggest comeback of 2018 and they try to lock me up, they try to hate on me…I’m the hottest rapper in the game.”

Way was sentenced to two years of probation in 2014 after being convicted of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, the outlet writes. He was also arrested by the LAPD in 2016 for allegedly violating his probation after police found a firearm in his home.

At the time, judge granted an extension on his probation, however, it was made clear that he couldn’t possess any weapons. In March 2017, he was convicted of one of the felonies and given five years probation, which he broke Friday morning.

Soulja Boy was scheduled to perform at halftime of the LA Clippers home game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, no official word if the appearance will still happen.

The rapper is reportedly scheduled to appear before a judge later today, E! News writes.

It has already been an eventful year for the rapper. Back in January, he went viral for throwing shade at Tyga, Drake and Kanye West. A few weeks later, he had a shortlived romance with Blac Chyna.

Sources told press at the time that the pair has an “amicable” split prompted by a number of issues, including different lifestyles and issues with an ex. They were first romantically linked after they were spotted hanging out together at a Grammys afterparty.

At the time, sources also added that Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy would be open to giving their relationship another shot if the timing was right in the future.