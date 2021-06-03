Sophia Hutchins Responds to Rumors She and Caitlyn Jenner Are Romantically Involved

✖

Sophia Hutchins is once again denying any romantic involvement with Caitlyn Jenner. Hutchins, 25, who serves as a manager to the 71-year-old Olympian, denied in a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday that she and Jenner have any "hanky panky" in their relationship, saying that they share a "parental, familial relationship."

"I don't want controversy. I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter," Hutchins continued. "I feel blessed that we are able to work together. ...There's no hanky panky. I feel like I've been saying that for the past five years."

Hutchins is once again speaking out about her relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum after posting a tweet on her Instagram Story from someone claiming she and Jenner had been in a relationship for four years, writing on top, "Fake news! Not a lesbian! F— off." Hutchins, who is transgender, clarified in the next slide, "Love the whole LGBT community but so tired of rumors that I am romantically with Caitlyn. I am only ever with men and only ever have been. Stop the rumors! It's been years."

Hutchins previously recalled meeting Jenner through their hairstylists on Heather McDonald's podcast Juicy Scoop last year. Coming face-to-face at a photoshoot, Hutchins said the two "kicked if off," and she learned more about Jenner's financial situation, which she referred to as a "s— show." Hutchins continued, "Nobody was running the show, her life. Kris [Jenner] was not doing it anymore since they were divorced and I felt like I could do a really good job."

While their relationship was "never romantic" and "never sexual," Hutchins thinks they made a mistake never clarifying their relationship to people who "perceived it that way," which she called "part of the problem." Hutchins added at the time that she only dates men and that her friendship with Jenner is more parental. "Caitlyn's like, I gotta sign off on him. It's very parental, very protective," she said. "We're family. It's an interesting family situation. All of my family is in Seattle. I didn't have family here. I was thinking I would move to New York and Caitlyn was like work here, live here."