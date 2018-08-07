Caitlyn Jenner Lets Detail Slip About Relationship With Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner has finally addressed the rumors of a romance between herself and Sophia Hutchins.

Jenner has been linked to Hutchins on numerous occasions through ambiguously sourced stories. Hutchins, 22, is also a transgender woman, and the two attended the ESPY Awards together just a few weeks ago. On Tuesday, Variety published an interview with Jenner, who skated around the question of whether she and Hutchins are a romantic couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are not going to get into that,” Jenner said. “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

Jenner, 68 years old, told The Washington Post in 2015 that describing her sexual orientation was daunting in the face of the already monumental task of coming out as transgender. She chose to identify as “asexual for now” at the time, saying that she has never been attracted to men.

However, outside of gender identifiers, orientation and any other details, the age difference between Jenner and Hutchins has been enough to raise several eyebrows. Hutchins is reportedly the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, an organization dedicated to the advancement of transgender rights.

Beyond that, “best of friends” appears to be the best summation of their relationship. According to Variety, Hutchins sat in on the interview with Jenner, and the two have the rapport of an old couple. At one point, Jenner reportedly turned to Hutchins to ask what the “last great movie they saw together,” to which Hutchins answered I, Tonya.

“Coming from a reality show, where every detail of your life is documented, to not seeking any press is kind of a big change,” Hutchins said. “Caitlyn is not working on these issues for press attention. She’s doing it because she genuinely wants to help the community.”

Before her transition, Jenner had a long and highly publicized marriage to Kris Jenner, who is now the matriarch of the world’s biggest reality TV empire. As far as anyone knows, that was Jenner’s last romantic entanglement, and she says that the two are still not on great terms.

“We haven’t talked in a long time,” she said of Kris. After over 20 years of marriage, the two had a long and difficult separation. If that weren’t bad enough, Kris and other members of the Keeping up With the Kardashians camp felt slighted by Jenner’s autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, which came out last year.

Asked whether she might appear alongside her ex-wife in KUWTK anytime in the future, Jenner said, “At this point, no.”

“But you never know,” she added.