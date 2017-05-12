‘Sons Of Guns’ Star Sentenced To Life, Plus 40 Years For Sadistic Crime

Will Hayden, the star of Discovery Channel’s Sons of Guns, will be serving two life sentences plus 40 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated rape and forcible rape of two preteen victims.

The crimes took place over the course of two decades in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to The Advocate. The 51-year-old was charged with forcible rape, which carries a mandatory term of life in prison.

During his court appearance on Thursday, Hayden was given two life sentences and will not be eligible for parole or suspension of sentence. He was first found guilty on April 7, but was not sentenced until this week.

The two victims are now 15 and 37-years-old. They both shared testimonies during the trial. The older victim said that incident occurred back in the 1990’s. She was between 12 and 13-years-old at the time. As for the younger victim, she was raped in 2014. At the time, she was 11-years-old.

In the trial, Hayden testified in his defense and denied the allegations of rape. He initially said that the accusations were the result of the younger victim’s mother being a disgruntled ex-girlfriend.

Will Hayden was featured on Discovery’s Sons of Guns which ran from 2011-2014. The show ended once the charges against Hayden were made public.

Hayden is also facing further rape and sex crime charges in the Livingston Parish. His next trial is set for July 10.

He has also been charged with “aggravated incest” of his oldest daughter Stephanie Hayden, who was also featured on Sons of Guns. Back in 2014, Stephanie made an appearance on Dr. Phil in which she spoke of the incident with her father. She said that Will Hayden came into her bedroom one night about 20 years ago while drunk and began pinching and kissing her while attempting to remove her clothes. Stephanie said that she was able to escape and that he never touched her inappropriately again.

