‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars Ron Perlman and Tommy Flanagan Rip Donald Trump for California Wildfires Response

President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the California wildfires have rubbed many people the wrong way, including Sons of Anarchy actors Ron Perlman and Tommy Flanagan.

Both of the S.O.A. actors, who played Clay Morrow and Chibs Telford, respectively; just could not hold their tongues after Trump blamed the fires on “forest management” issues and threatened to pull federal funding.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump wrote. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

That’s right GOP, THIS…THIS is who you’ve chosen to lead you. To throw your country under the cosmic bus. To shit on 241 years of greatness. To take every ounce of American blood shed on battlefields everywhere and blaspheme! THIS! //t.co/wbXXIkbhcs — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 10, 2018

Perlman was the first to chime in and decided to use the tweet as an example of where the Republican party went wrong.

“That’s right GOP, THIS…THIS is who you’ve chosen to lead you,” Perlman wrote. “To throw your country under the cosmic bus. To shit on 241 years of greatness. To take every ounce of American blood shed on battlefields everywhere and blaspheme! THIS.”

The 68-year-old actor, who also starred in Hellboy, then followed that remark with another jab about the midterm election results, which led to the Democratic party taking control of the House of Representatives.

Know this, GOP, you got obliterated last Tuesday. The only races you won were so rigged by gerrymandering a chimp could have won. And in some cases a chimp DID win. You are the party of nazis and white supremacy. Get used to losing.And know every wound you lick is self inflicted. //t.co/IrzpzijpAT — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 10, 2018

“Know this, GOP, you got obliterated last Tuesday,” Perlman wrote. “The only races you won were so rigged by gerrymandering a chimp could have won. And in some cases a chimp DID win. You are the party of Nazis and white supremacy. Get used to losing. And know every wound you lick is self-inflicted.”

Flanagan was the next SoA cast member to chime in on Trump’s remarks. He ripped the POTUS for his lack of compassion for the situation.

Our homes are burning in front of our eyes, our friends and neighbors barely made it out, we have lost everything! You are not a man!! You are not in anyway a leader! Disgust doesn’t come close!! //t.co/kxQBokKWnP — Tommy Flanagan (@TommyFlanagan) November 10, 2018

“Our homes are burning in front of our eyes, our friends and neighbors barely made it out, we have lost everything!” Flanagan wrote. “You are not a man!! You are not in anyway a leader! Disgust doesn’t come close!!”

It is unclear if Flanagan, 53, was specifically talking about damages to his own property or if he was simply standing up for his fellow Californians.

The White House has not directly responded to backlash surrounding Trump’s tweet.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown