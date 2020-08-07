'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman All Smiles Poolside Alongside Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Allison Dunbar

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman looked happy and cozy celebrating his girlfriend, Allison Dunbar's 45th birthday. The celebration comes less than a year after the 70-year-old filed for divorce from his wife of 38 years, Opal Stone. Dunbar was seen sporting a red, thonged bikini as the two enjoyed a day by the pool.

According to the Daily Mail, Perlman treated his girlfriend to a luxurious birthday weekend at the Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, California over the weekend. One eyewitness said the two were rubbing lotion on one another while sharing kisses as they sat back, relaxed and enjoyed the day. "Ron and Allison were celebrating Allison's 48th birthday and the weekend getaway was Ron's romantic gift to his lady," one source told the outlet. "Allison was looking very sexy in a bright red thong bikini and she seemed intent on rubbing lotion all over her man. They looked as if they only had eyes for each other as they conducted a full make out session with each other in the pool. Ron and Allison seemed very much in love and Ron couldn't take his eyes off her as she strutted around the pool, showing off her ample curves."

Dunbar, who is 22-years younger than the Hellboy actor is allegedly the reason for the breakup of his marriage. The pair were first spotted together at a Los Angeles restaurant in November 2018 after meeting on the set of The StartUp. They were seen showing affection for one another despite the fact that Perlman was still married at the time. "Ron and Opal have two sons," the source noted. "And yet, when he and Allison were caught together, he seemed very taken with her. They were spotted together again, sharing an embrace in May 2019, and by November of 2019, Ron had filed for divorce and they were off on a romantic Mexican vacation."

However, after the Perlman's married on Valentines Day 1981, this doesn't seem to be the only marriage she may have broken up. She was also written in divorce papers of her former best friend actress Rosa Blasi claiming she slept with Blasi's husband Jim Finn who was a New York Giants football player. Ironically, Blasi and Finn were also married on Valentines Day in 2004. The papers accused Dunbar of sleeping with Finn on his wedding day, also claiming that she made out with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning that same night, despite him attending the wedding with his wife.