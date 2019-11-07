‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Caught ‘Liking’ Allison Dunbar’s Steamy Photos Prior to Divorce Filing

After nearly 40 years together, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman filed for divorce this week from wife Opal Stone Perlman — roughly five months after he was first spotted kissing actress, Allison Dunbar. Before filing, Perlman had liked several of Dunbar’s photos on Instagram, including an October shot of the actress on stage in black lingerie, and a September post of Dunbar in a blue bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) on Oct 26, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

Dunbar returned the favor on Perlman’s page, commenting, “Nothing can go wrong when you’re sailing with the Cap’n!” on a photo of the actor getting a haircut that was captioned, “I watched in horror as this woman, who calls herself Rhonda, downed three-pint glasses filled with Captain and Coke, picked up a pair of meat scissors and began hacking at my legendary rug.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reported that Perlman had filed for divorce on Tuesday and listed his and Opal’s date of separation as May 10. The couple had married on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and share two children, daughter Blake, 35, and son Brandon, 29. Perlman and Opal were last photographed together in April 2018 and Perlman last shared a photo of Opal the same month when he regrammed an Instagram post from his daughter.

“Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin?” he wrote alongside the vintage snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) on Apr 3, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

On May 15, Perlman and Dunbar were photographed kissing outside a restaurant in Pasadena, California. One week later, the two were seen taking their dogs for a walk in Los Angeles. Dunbar has shared several photos with Perlman on Instagram over the past year and a half including a snap with his daughter Blake. The couple was also seen getting lunch together in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Dunbar appeared on Perlman’s Crackle series StartUp, and the photos she shared of the two together were not romantic and appeared to be those of two co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allisondunbar (@allisondunbar) on Feb 26, 2018 at 10:10am PST

Photo Credit: Getty / JC Olivera