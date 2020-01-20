‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Posts Birthday Video for Fans

Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal is not counting numbers as she rings in her birthday. On Sunday, Jan. 19, the actress took to Instagram to share a birthday video with her followers, thanking them for their well wishes as she rings in a new year, but saying “f— it” when it comes to the number on the cake.

“Hey, all, I wanted to say thank you for all the kind birthday wishes, because yes, today is my birthday!” Sagal began in the video, shared with her more than 450,000 followers. “And I really appreciate you thinking about me and sending good thoughts.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m just going to tell you that 56 is going to be amazing. Oh, wait a minute, maybe I’m 46. No, maybe I’m 76,” Sagal, who turned 66, joked. “Anyway, f— it, age is just a number.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katey Sagal (@kateylous) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:03pm PST

The actress’ hilarious video, captioned with the hashtags “just another day,” “grateful,” and “beats the alternative,” drew plenty of reactions in the comments section, many using the opportunity to send Sagal even more birthday wishes.

“Hope you’re having a wonderful birthday,” wrote one fan.

“Happy birthday Ms Katey,” commented a second person. “You are very beautiful! Such a kind spirit! May your day be filled with lots of blessings and fun! You look amazing for 56, 46, 75, 34, 74 Haha.”

“Congratulations Dear Katey on your 66th birthday today,” added another. “I wish you a happy birthday and have a nice party and enjoy this special day today in this life.”

“Happy Birthday!!!” wrote someone else. “Just finished watching SOA again and still amazed by what you brought to the show and Gemma!! Xoxo.”

“Happy Birthday!” added another of Sagal’s followers. “I loved you as Peggy, I hated you as Gemma, but you’ll always be Leela to me! Hope you have a great day!”

With a number of credits under her belt, Sagal rose to fame after starring in Married… with Children, a series on which she starred as Peggy Bundy for 10 years. She would go on to star as Cate Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules from 2002-2005 and Barbara Little on Boston Legal, among many others, before landing the role of Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy. Sagal portrayed Gemma from 2008 until 2014, briefly reprising the role in an episode of SOA spinoff series Mayans M.C. in 2018.