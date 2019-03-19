‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Dishes on Favorite Cheat Food

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam eats pretty healthy, but the actor recently dished on his favorite cheat foods.

While speaking to E! News, Hunnam was asked about what he likes to indulge in and he replied, “I eat super healthy just by taste, it’s not a labor for me to eat healthy.”

He then went on to say, “I eat very healthy in my savory choices, but I have a wicked sweet tooth, so I eat a lot of chocolate and a lot of ice cream, like every day.”

Hunnam offered words of caution after his junk food confession, explaining, “But I stay active, that’s the key. If you’re gonna mess around and eat a lot of sugar you better stay active as well.”

The actor has been busy promoting his new Netflix film Triple Frontier, an action thriller that co-stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal. It was directed and co-written by J. C. Chandor, who is most well-known for helming films such as All Is Lost. A Most Violent Year.

During an interview with THR, Hunnam opened up about using an American accent again for the new film, and confessed that if he goes too long without using one, it does get more “difficult.”

“It’s certainly more difficult because I’m going off and doing different things. I’ve been working in England a lot, which sort of complicates the process a little bit,” he explained. “I did some ADR on this film, and I certainly didn’t do quite as good a job as I have in the past with the accent. By virtue of that, and of itself, I definitely struggle more now that I don’t do it every day.”

“I’m gonna address that next time out, when playing an American,” Hunnam added. “Actually, I’ve played two American roles since I finished this, and I’ve addressed that on both occasions. So, hopefully, I’m back to optimal levels of proficiency.”

The interviewer then commented how they “thought you sounded like your old self,” to which Hunnam replied, “Well, that’s great to hear. We may have fixed it in the editing room because J.C. [the Triple Frontier director] was very sensitive to that. He had a dialect coach come in, watch the film and identify any areas that she thought that I had slipped. And then we addressed it. So, we may well have fixed all the mistakes, but prior to that, there were definitely some mistakes made.”

Triple Frontier is now available to stream on Netflix.