‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend Allison Dunbar During Game Night

Ron Perlman and girlfriend Allison Dunbar are stepping things up a notch. Dunbar shared a rare glimpse of the Sons of Anarchy star on her Instagram Stories Thursday, almost two months after Perlman filed for divorce from his now ex-wife, Opal Stone Perlman. In the clip, Dunbar, 42, showed Perlman, 69, learning from her friends how to play the board game Settlers of Catan.

“Rookie learns the ropes,” Dunbar captioned the video, adding the hashtag #catan. “The blind leading the blind,” she added to another clip where her friend was attempting to explain the rules of the game.

Perlman and Dunbar made their first red carpet appearance at a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood event at the Musso and Frank Grill in Los Angeles last month, with Dunbar wearing a black dress and posing with her hand on Perlman’s chest. Perlman donned a dapper black jacket with a patterned shirt.

The couple sparked romance rumors nearly a year ago when the StartUp co-stars were spotted kissing after a meal at Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California, in May. The rumored romance made headlines due to the fact that Perlman was still married at the time, though some speculated that he and Opal could have been unofficially separated. A source even told In Touch Weekly that the married couple had “what seems like an open relationship.”

But in the end, Perlman filed for divorce from Opal in November after 38 years of marriage. The two share a son and a daughter, both of whom are adults now. Documents show the date of separation as May 10, 2019, just a few weeks after Perlman and Dunbar were first spotted kissing.

About a month after the divorce filing, Perlman and Dunbar were spotted on a romantic getaway in Mexico ahead of Christmas, with photos published by the Daily Mail showing the two lounging at a resort. Though Dunbar did post a few Instagram photos from the trip, she did not include Perlman in any of them.