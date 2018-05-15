‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava Clarifies Son’s Funeral Is ‘Not a Promo Event’

The Sons of Anarchy star whose 16-year-old son died by suicide last week is asking for privacy at his funeral. David Labrava took to Twitter on Saturday to discourage any press or photographers from heading to his son, Tycho’s, memorial service.

“[Tycho’s] celebration of life is NOT a promo event. There will be NO pics. [Please] respect the [family’s] wishes at this time,” Labrava wrote on Twitter.

The 55-year-old actor who played Happy Lowman on Sons of Anarchy has shared several photos in tribute to Tycho’s memory since he announced the tragic news on Thursday.

On Sunday, Labrava took to Twitter to post an image of himself with Tycho, writing “FlyHighTYCHO R.I.P.”

Labrava announced via Instagram and Twitter on Thursday that his son, Tycho Spelis Chiusano, died after a battle with depression.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” tweeted the actor. “He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

In another photo shared to Twitter, Labrava stands on a red carpet with Tycho and who appears to by Tycho’s mother in front of a Sons of Anarchy step-and-repeat banner. The photo appears to be a throwback to when SOA was still on the air prior to its final season in 2014.

Another photo showed the trio standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Labrava also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for “a depression and bipolar organization” in Tycho’s name, as that was reportedly the teen’s last wish.

The donation page describes Tycho as “an amazing and beautiful soul.”

“Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh,” the page reads. Labrava’s step-sister shared Tycho’s last wish: “give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization,” which the family will honor.

While details about Tycho’s depression are not clear, his GoFundMe page warns against spreading rumors.

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other,” the page reads. “Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile.”

The page has since raised nearly $18,000, all of which will be donated to a mental health awareness charity.

Labrava appeared as Happy Lowman in 71 episodes and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, from 2008 to 2014.