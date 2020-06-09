'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Shows Support for Black Lives Matter, Defunding Police

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has taken to social media to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as for defunding the police. In an Instagram post, Sutter shared a selfie that has "No Justice, No Peace, Know Justice, Know Peace" typed over his forehead. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Woke up with a noisy head. So should you," and added hashtags for "Black Lives Matter," "Peaceful Protest," "No Complacency," and "Defund the Police."

The response from fans and followers has been somewhat mixed, but there have been many expressing disdain for Sutter's position. "Defunding the police isn’t the answer Kurt. This isn’t Charming," one user wrote, while another added," Just don't start crying that the crime rate skyrockets when the police are limited on what they can do." However, at least one fan pointed out that this is not a "new opinion" from Sutter. "Did you watch the same SOA as I did? I know art is subjective but that show said f— the police and f— racism practically every episode," the fan explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Jun 9, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Notably, this is not the first time that Sutter has spoken out, as in a tweet on June 1 he made his position very clear. "In light of the very real pain and unrest facing our communities this week, answering questions about my fictional TV show didn't seem right," Sutter wrote. "I support, encourage and will continue to participate in the peaceful protests incited by the murder of George Floyd. I hope you will do the same." Sutter concluded his message, "Our leadership has failed us. S— has to change," and also added links to organizations affiliated with Black Lives Matter.

Sutter's vocalized support for Black Lives Matter comes as protests have broken out nationwide after the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd on May 25. During an arrest over suspicion of forgery, a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. He was later pronounced dead, with the official coroners report listing his death as a "homicide." Almost immediately, people began taking to the streets to protest police brutality and demand justice for Floyd. The officer who directly knelt on Floyd's neck has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest have been arrested and charged in his death as well.