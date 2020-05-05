'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Opens up About Wife Katey Sagal Returning to Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter previously reveled that he has been quarantined with his wife, actress Katey Sagal, and their daughter amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now, he has opened up about his feelings on Sagal eventually going back to work while the threat of contracting the virus still exists. While speaking to Deadline, Sutter was asked, "When she reads her script and says, 'Okay, I have an intimate scene,' or a close scene with two or three people. And then she comes home to the family. How much of a concern is all this to you as husband and father?"

"Look, I think about that all the time, about the vulnerability for everybody," Sutter replied. "But here’s the truth. I think, especially for actors…they, and hair and makeup, will be the people who are most at risk. If the testing is being done diligently and there’s a strong sense that people are serious about keeping them safe and making sure that the people they’re coming in contact with have been tested…I think to a certain degree, you have to have to have some trust that it’s going to be done the right way. Because, it’s that balance, right? You don’t want to be naïve and think everything’s going to be fine, but we also don’t want to live in a constant state of fear, because then there’s no resolution."

Sutter then went on to say, "But I don’t think any of this starts back up until there can be some sort of protocol that people at least feel like, based on what we know, you are doing everything to keep me safe, right? And obviously, there are factors in this virus and the way it spreads that we may not know for some time. But based on what we know now, for us to gear back up, there has to be a certain level of confidence that there will be a protocol in place that makes people feel safe. And we’re not there yet, man."

Finally, he added, "So for Kate, they’re talking about September, and I think that’s doable. I think there has to be enough progress made in terms of testing where, you know, the are levels of protocol put in place that make people feel safe, you know?" Sutter later added, "In the short term if people want to get back to work, there is going to have to be that psychic shift that everyone is going to have to make. If they can’t make it, they should just wait until they can do business as usual. I think it has to be from top to bottom, a sense of collaboration and understanding, or it ain’t going to work, you know?"