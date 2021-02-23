Sommer Ray's Late Valentine's Day Photoshoot Puts Her in the Spotlight

✖

Valentine's Day may have taken place over a week ago, but Sommer Ray is still in the love-filled spirit. On Monday, she posted photos from a Valentine's Day photoshoot that she took part in a short while ago. In her caption for the post, Ray noted that she originally wanted to post the snaps on Valentine's Day but that she took part in the shoot "too last min" in order to post them in time.

Ray definitely brought the heat with the photos that she posted. In the snaps, the social media influencer donned a set of red lingerie as she posed for the camera. Ray noted in the caption that the photographs were taken by 36neex and that her look was styled by Naomi Zinns. Alongside the gorgeous snaps, she wrote, "i wanted to post these on valentines but did the shoot too last min soooo happy valentine’s day guysss hahaha."

While Ray donned a stunning set of red lingerie for her Valentine's Day-themed photoshoot, you can often find her sporting her very own activewear line on Instagram. She frequently posts photos of herself wearing her athleisure line, which she launched in November 2018. A month after she launched her clothing line, Ray, who boasts nearly 26 million followers on Instagram, opened up to Life & Style about what her fans can expect with her pieces. According to the influencer, her fans actually have a big say in what types of clothing that she produces, as the line changes every month in accordance with the styles that her followers are looking for.

“The way my clothing line is set up, every single month is a completely new theme that drops. So what I dropped the first month will never come back,” she explained. “This month we had more athleisure mixed with athleticwear while my first drop in November was strictly athleticwear. It’s always going to be different; my drop in March is going to be swimwear and then from there I’m going to add denim and jeans and some new things so it’s not just athletic.” Ray continued to tell the publication that one of the reasons why her fans took a liking to her activewear line was because of the price point, as she added, “They expect it to be lower quality because it’s so affordable, but they get it and it’s amazing quality. I could have made it a higher price point, but I wanted it to be affordable and have people of all ages, like my younger fans, being able to buy it.”