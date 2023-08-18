Some People Want to Take Sandra Bullock's Oscar Away After 'The Blind Side' Scandal

Sandra Bullock is the target of criticism for her Academy Award-winning performance. Twitter discourse is one thing about the social media platform that hasn't changed lately, and this week it got particularly messy. Amidst the controversy involving the movie The Blind Side, some users have called for her to lose her 2010 Oscar for Best Actress as a result. The situation recently came to light when Michael Oher, the 37-year-old former football player at the center of the film, decided to terminate the conservatorship that had been placed over him when he was 18 years old after discovering he had not actually been legally adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Touhy as he claimed. In a 14-page petition, Oher maintained that the Touhys had never adopted him and had tricked him into signing a conservatorship document that authorized them to make business deals on his behalf. Additionally, he contends that he "unknowingly signed away" the rights to his story to 20th Century Fox in 2007, for which he has yet to receive anything, despite the film earning over $300 million worldwide.

There is no evidence to suggest that Bullock, who played Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, had any idea of the drama that is playing behind the scenes with Oher and the Tuohy family. Still, some on social media are calling on Bullock to do the "right thing" and return the gold trophy she won. "I'm over Sandra Bullock as she is well aware of how racism works and knows white savior films win Oscars," one user wrote. "She may have privately adopted her Black son, Louie, in the months leading to the Oscars, where she won Best Actress. She still knew doing the Blind Side was racist." Another commented, "Why would Sandra Bullock do this? Isn't she rich enough already? If Sandra isn't immediately stripped of her Oscar, there is no justice in this world."

However, many have come to Bullock's defense, arguing that as a character in the movie, she should not be held accountable for the actions of her real-life counterpart. "Look I don't think that movie or her performance have aged particularly well, but the idea that we should take away Bullock's Oscar is ludicrous," a Twitter user posted. "She didn't write the movie, she didn't even produce it. Plus Sandra Bullock is a great actress she deserves to be an Oscar Winner." One user simply wrote, "Please kindly take note of when Roman Polanski, Casey Affleck, and Woody Allen received Oscar's before worrying about Sandra Bullock."

The actor who portrayed Michael Oher in the film, Quinton Aaron, is advising people to stay off Bullock's case. In an interview with TMZ, he said, "Sandra Bullock didn't have anything to do with the real story that we're reading as of right now." He added, "She gave a brilliant performance and that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her." According to a report by Daily Mail, Bullock is upset that the formerly "wonderful story" has now been tarnished, per an insider. "She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted," the source said. "Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention." "There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective," they concluded.