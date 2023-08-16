'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Michael Oher Lawsuit

Quinton Aaron, the actor who played Michael Oher in the 2009 football film The Blind Side is defending Sandra Bullock who won an Academy Award for her role in the movie. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Aaron who shared his thoughts on Oher suing the Tuohy family. Oher claims that the Tuohys never adopted him, leading to fans of The Blind Side saying that Bullock should be stripped of her Oscar. Aaron is not happy with those who want that to happen since she has nothing to do with the ongoing drama.

"To make a statement like that doesn't make any sense," Aaron said. "Sandra Bullock didn't have anything to do with the real story that we're reading as of right now." Bullock played Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother, on The Blind Side. Aaron went on to say that Bullock deserved to win the award in 2010 and should not be punished for something that doesn't involve her.

"She gave a brilliant performance," Aaron said. "And that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her." Aaron also reacted to the allegations surrounding the Tuohys. The 39-year-old hasn't spoken to the family since The Blind Side was released, but he didn't notice any tension between Oher and his supposed adoptive family.

"I got a good sense from all of them," he said. "They were real cool to me." Oher is not only claiming that the Tuohys never adopted him, but he's also alleging the Tuohys tricked him into signing a document that made Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy his conservators. The Tuohys fired back saying that Oher tried to shake them down of $15 million before filing the lawsuit on Monday.

"Over the years, the Tuohys have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from The Blind Side," Marty Singer, the Tuohy's attorney said. "Even recently, when Mr. Oher started to threaten them about what he would do unless they paid him an eight-figure windfall, and, as part of that shakedown effort refused to cash the small profit checks from the Tuohys, they still deposited Mr. Oher's equal share into a trust account they set up for his son." Singer went on to say that Oher has been dropped by other lawyers but "has finally found a willing enabler and filed this ludicrous lawsuit as a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour."