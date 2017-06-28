Sofia Vergara Does ‘Memorial Day’ Dance With Coconuts

Sofia Vergara looks to be in a festive mood for Memorial Day as the Modern Family star took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a new video showing her dancing with coconuts.

Almost ready for tonights Memorial day Paraiso Tropical partyyyyyy🌴🍹🌺 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 28, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The 44-year-old actress shared the clip with the caption: "Almost ready for tonights (sic) Memorial Day Paraiso Tropical partyyyyyy." She also added emojis of a palm tree, a drink with a tiny umbrella, and a flower to the caption.

The brief video shows the brunette beauty sporting a white crop-top that gives a glimpse of her toned tummy. She paired the top with a floral-patterned, floor-length skirt. With her long locks parted down the middle and flowing off her shoulders, Sofia Vergara was filmed in a sun-filled tropical location while doing a happy dance while holding a coconut in each hand. She raised her arms up and down while swinging her hips from side to side.

The clip was a smash hit with Sofia's Instagram followers as they viewed it more than 1 million times in less than a day and threw out 157k likes.

When Sofia Vergara isn't posting videos on social media, she has been busy getting ready to promote her latest film, The Emoji Movie. In the animated picture, the Colombian actress lends her voice and image to the Flamenco Dancer emoji.

"I thought it was a great adventure and who doesn't like an emoji?" she said while talking about her decision to star in the film. "I thought it was going to be a perfect role for me because people are always saying that I look like her!"

The star-studded cast of the film also includes T.J. Miller, Anna Faris, James Corden, Maya Rudolph, Patrick Stewart, Jennifer Coolidge, and Christina Aguilera.

The Emoji Movie is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on July 28.

Sofia Vergara is married to Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello. The two recently have been the subject of multiple tabloid rumors claiming they were going to get a divorce. Earlier this month, Vergara lashed out at the publication for claiming that she was calling it quits with her actor beau.

She shared a screenshot of the tabloid cover along with a caption that read: "The editor of this magazine is an idiot. If he is going to have my ring removed to create fake 'news,' he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I'm wearing it. By the way, that's my friend, the producer of the movie Bent, that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later. #Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother."

The editor of this magazine is an idiot😂if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way...thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

