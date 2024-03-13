Will Jodie Foster Return to 'True Detective'? Here's What She Said

While Jodie Foster's season of True Detective came to an end not even a month ago, it's hard to not think about her return. The actress portrayed Chief Liz Danvers on Season 4 of the HBO crime anthology drama, subtitled Night Country. Even though it is an anthology series, you can't help but still hope that Foster or someone else from a previous season will return for the upcoming fifth season, but alas, that won't be happening, at least for Foster.

The Oscar winner told Variety that her time on True Detective was just a "one and done." She also said that she is not coming back, which would make sense since it is an anthology, and every season has a different plotline and a different cast. It just wouldn't go with the story of Liz Danvers returned on her own accord, no matter how much fans want it.

Season 4 of True Detective premiered in January, just over three years after Season 3 premiered. Jodie Foster was first announced to lead Night Country in May 2022, meaning that it was a long wait for the new season but definitely worth it. Also starring Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star LeBlanc, John Hawkes, and Christopher Eccleston, Night Country centered on the disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station and vanish without a trace.

Even though Foster will not be returning for Season 5, it's not so surprising given the fact that it is an anthology series. While details surrounding the upcoming season have not been released, Issa López will be returning as showrunner for Season 5. A cast has not been announced, but hopefully, it's not long until we find out who will be the next detective taking over for Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Mahershala Ali, and Foster. They will have some big shoes to fill, and it's going to be exciting.

While waiting for Season 5 of True Detective, all four seasons are streaming on Max. While Foster has no plans to reprise her role as Liz Danvers, rewatching True Detective is not so bad. Plus, it will make fans even more excited for Season 5 and who could be joining the True Detective family. Of course, it's always exciting to see what the case will be and how it will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.