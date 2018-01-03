Sofia Richie Sued by Photo Agency for Allegedly Swiping Their Photos

Sofia Richie’s Instagram habits are getting her in trouble with the law.

The 19-year-old model allegedly posted seven photos of herself on the social media platform without paying or getting permission from the photo agency that owned them, reports TMZ.

The agency, Backgrid, is suing the daughter of Lionel Richie after claiming to have sent her lawyer a cease and desist letter in October to no effect.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Backgrid eventually worked with Sofia’s lawyer to get four of the photos in question taken down, but three still remain on her grid today.

The agency is reportedly suing for damages and lost profits, which it says is just over $1 million.

Richie is currently dating Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member Scott Disick, 34, and is reportedly feuding with his famous ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children.

Before Richie jetted off to Aspen with Disick for New Year’s Eve, a source told Hollywood Life that the famous teen thinks Kardashian is still in love with Disick, which is why “she’s being so awful” toward her.

“Sofia can’t believe someone Kourtney’s age would still be such a mean girl. She’s convinced Kourtney’s still in love with Scott and that’s the reason she’s being so awful, but there’s still no excuse,” the source said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @sofiarichie