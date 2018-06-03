Source: Sofia Richie Moved out of Scott Disick’s House Amid Cheating Scandal

Sofia Richie reportedly moved out of Scott Disick‘s house after learning he cheated on her. The couple was together for a year before calling it quits this weekend.

A source told PEOPLE on Sunday that the 19-year-old Richie moved back in with her father, music legend Lionel Richie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sofia has moved out of Scott’s house,” the insider told the magazine. “She has been living at Lionel’s house for the past couple of days. She is looking for her own place.”

The insider added that Richie “seems to be doing okay” since the split. “She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy,” the source said.

News broke of the split on Saturday, after the 35-year-old Disick was seen at Kanye West’s album release party in Wyoming clinging to another woman Thursday. Richie also learned that Disick cheated on her in Miami with a different woman after the couple came home from a vacation in St. Bart’s. Disick also reportedly told people he was single at West’s party.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” a source told Us Weekly Saturday. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie]. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

A source told PEOPLE late Saturday that Disick “seems fine” since the breakup and “even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

Lionel reportedly never approved of the relationship, hoping Richie would date someone more age-appropriate. However, another source told PEOPLE that the romance is “likely not over.”

“They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together,” the insider told the magazine. “No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Richie has not retreated from public view since the breakup news. The Daily Mail published paparazzi photos of the model walking around Los Angeles on Saturday. She also shared photos on her Instagram Story.

Before dating Richie, Disick was in a long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and is the father of her three children. They were together from 2006 to 2015. He was also linked to Bella Thorne in early 2017, before he was seen with Richie at the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Sofia Richie