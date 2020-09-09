Social Media Influencer Slams Miley Cyrus for ‘Praising’ Obesity in ‘Mother’s Daughter’ Music Video

Earlier this month, Miley Cyrus released the music video for her debut single “Mother’s Daughter” off her new EP, She Is Coming. But while the premise of her artsy video is one of stunning female empowerment, it’s sparking a bit of backlash from a social media influencer suggesting how there’s nothing to praise about obesity.

With shots of Cyrus interspersed with footage of women, including models, activists and Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, and messages like “Every woman is a riot” and “Feminist AF,” Twitter user Pamela Umeh criticized Cyrus’ use of a plus-sized model’s appearance, writing how Angelina Duplisea, who appears nude while lying on a chaise lounge and fanning herself should not be viewed with praise.

“Don’t care how I’m viewed but someone has to say it,” she wrote. “This is not healthy, this is obesity that leads to health problems and shouldn’t be praised or accepted because society has become so sensitive to everything.”

Some people agreed with her in regards to health problems that can stem from being severely overweight.

Someone who may not know the repercussions of being overweight may come across her tweet and have a wake up moment. So yes, it’s great she’s used an example. It’s not directed at the woman in my opinion, but in general. — Melissa Mussington (@mussbefit) July 7, 2019

Few years ago I was seriously overweight and battling depression..I went to my Dr. for something unrelated. Soon as I walked in first thing he said..you need to lose 50lbs immediately. You know what..he was absolutely right. My feelings were hurt but he might have saved my life — Tony Uptown (@UptownGooner) July 7, 2019

Many others criticized Umeh for her words and argued that the video was promoting inclusion rather than glorifying obesity.

*sigh* here we go again. showing fat bodies is not praise of obesity & related health problems. it’s inclusivity. its representation. it’s helping other people who look like her love themselves as they are and not be pressured into skinniness. fat people shouldn’t be excluded + — JJ✨ (@JusticeTierney) July 7, 2019

Nobody & I mean NOBODY is saying that it’s the epitome of health. Just that even people living with obesity exist & are allowed to exist lmfao. Y’all annoying. pic.twitter.com/J0KumGsZTa — jetsu (@Hoekagayeee) July 9, 2019

yes. it is unhealthy. HOWEVER. these 80 pound supermodels that have been glorified for decades are too. but i don’t hear anyone bitchin about them — happy lil bitch (@naomianna4) July 7, 2019

Ok it’s unhealthy, but does that mean they shouldn’t be represented in the media? — Praise (@praisecookies) July 7, 2019

Umeh added another tweet that her initial thoughts were a reflection of seeing people around her suffer from health problems due to obesity.

I’m not an ignorant person lol I know a few people close to me with health problems due to obesity

I chose to talk about it if you don’t like it that’s your personal problem — IG: pamela.umeh (@PamelaUmeh) July 7, 2019

Duplisea reflected on her appearance in the video on the day of its release, sharing a still from the clip on Instagram along with a lengthy caption.

“Fat acceptance is based on the notion that all fat people, regardless of health, deserve respect,” she wrote. “And it’s a battle that is fought every day by thousands, including myself.”

“People just love to leave awful comments on fat folks photos in order to feel superior and I promise you, not one of these commenters actually cares about the health, family, environment or whatever bulls— reason they give for their vile behavior towards a fat person,” she continued. “Next time you see a fat person posting pictures of themselves living their life, stop and ask yourself why you wish to spoil their joy. I guarantee that you can’t come up with a valid reason that isn’t based in your own ego gratification. Stop it and do better!”

