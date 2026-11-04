Celeb Dies of Stage IV Cancer: Marcel Johnson Was 32

Social media influencer Marcel Johnson has passed away while battling stage IV stomach cancer for more than a year. He was 32 years old.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 3, Johnson’s wife, Taylor, confirmed the devastating news.

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“November 2 2026 @ 445pm. I lost a whole entire half of me,” Taylor wrote. “He fought so hard for so long. He was so tired & exhausted & in so much pain. Yesterday the only words Marcel said all day were to me & Dedric and it was ‘I’m ready to go’ and that was in the morning. He still fought to hang on all day so we just got a bit more time.”

Taylor continued, admitting she struggled to find the right words about the loss. “I feel like this can’t be real life. How can this be real f—ing life. I thought I was going to wake up and he was still going to be here beside me. I love him with my whole entire being and life will absolutely never ever be the same.”

The TikToker was diagnosed with stage IV in August 2025. He underwent 25 rounds of chemotherapy before ending all treatment in September.

At the time, Johnson wrote in an Instagram post, “Update, no more chemo. I’m too weak for treatment. Update 2. Hopice has been calling everyday to ask I’m I’m ready bedtime have no more options. Update 3 if I can make it to Oct 15 and strong enough to travel I’ll go to my appointment at city of hope in Cali. But I gotta make it there first.”

After stopping his treatments, Johnson and his wife traveled to City of Hope Medical Center in California. He later returned home, stating he “got some answers” that he “needed.”

Johnson is survived by his wife and five sons.