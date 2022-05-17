Soap Opera Star Reveals Concerning 'Blood Infection' Diagnosis

✖

Danniella Westbrook is recovering after falling ill with a serious infection. The actress, best known for her portrayal of Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap The EastEnders, revealed over the weekend that she was resting at home after she developed a blood infection, prompting a flurry of concern from her fans.

Westbrook, 48, shared the concerning update on Twitter on Friday, May 13. In a tweet, the actress wrote, "another beautiful day missed in bed sick with this blood infection." Westbrook did not reveal further information, such as the severity of the infection or how she became infected. She also did not provide further information regarding her health. Westbrook has yet to share an update.

(Photo: Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images)

Amid the news, fans of the EastEnders star were quick to express their concern and hopes for a speedy recovery. Responding to Westbrook's tweet, one person wrote, "I'm sorry to hear you are not well I hope you are feeling much better very soon, sending all my best wishes to you." Somebody else commented, "Get well soon Daniella Xx." A third person replied, "Oh honey...... feel better X," as somebody else responded, "Feel better soon hun sending hugs xxx."

Although Westbrook has yet to provide an update about her condition, she has remained active on social media. On Sunday, the actress responded to a report about one of her more recent social media posts, in which she shared a cryptic message about "losing people." Responding to the report, the actress tweeted that it was because she has "a lot of 2 faced back stabbing people who r not my friends trying 2 tear me down." Westbrook shared that she is "clearing out of my life" and there was "nothing cryptic" about her post or her "relationship either." Westbrook added that everything is "good in that department." The actress recently became engaged to her boyfriend David, and she wrote on Sunday that he is "the one person who doesn't give me any hassle."

Westbrook is a soap opera veteran. She notably played Sam Mitchell in the BBC's EastEnders. In 2013, she also appeared as Trudy Ryan in 15 episodes of fellow soap Hollyoaks. Westbrook has also made a name for herself in the reality TV realm, appearing on the UK's version of Celebrity Big Brother as well as Loose Women, Hell's Kitchen, and Dancing On Ice. According to her IMDb profile, she is rumored to star in the upcoming film The Middle Man, which is currently in pre-production.