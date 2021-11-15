Snoop Dogg Surprises Raising Cane’s Customers by Handing out Drive-Thru Orders

Snoop Dogg turned a Raising Cane’s near the University of Arkansas into a party as he surprised hungry customers by handing out their orders at the drive-thru. The “Young, Wild & Free” rapper made his appearance at the Fayetteville, Arkansas chicken restaurant while promoting his new album, Algorithm, which comes out later this week.

A spokesperson for Raising Cane’s told TODAY that Snoop was a “HUGE Caniac,” which is why he decided to try his hand at the drive-thru while getting people hyped for his 19th studio album, which drops Friday. One interaction the musician had with University of Arkansas student Belle Nash went viral when she and her roommate were shocked to see why the line at their local Raising Cane’s had gotten so long Wednesday afternoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.tiktok.com/@bellenashh/video/7029095543167061253?referer_url=https://www.today.com/&referer_video_id=7029095543167061253&refer=embed&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893484144263071237

The two told TODAY they waved to a mysterious GoPro when they ordered, but were shocked to pull up to the window and be greeted by Snoop himself. “I turned I look see that it’s Snoop Dogg,” she said. “And we’re just like completely at a loss for words because it was so random. Like, we weren’t expecting anything at all. Also, we live in Fayetteville, Arkansas. So like we were not expecting any celebrities to be here.”

Nash’s TikTok reliving the moment, which included footage of her taking her order from Snoop, immediately went viral, and the student called the artist “so, so kind” throughout their interaction. “We were just in shock like the whole way home and started playing [his] songs and were just screaming, like, ‘What just happened? What just happened? That was crazy,’” Nash said. “Everyone knows who he is. …We were obviously freaking out and he was like … ‘It’s OK, baby. It’s OK, baby.’ He’s just super cool, very kind.”

Algorithm will be Snoop’s first album for Def Jam Recordings since he was appointed as the label’s executive creative consultant back in June. The rapper announced the upcoming project last month with the single “Big Subwoofer” for his 50th birthday, which he performed with his supergroup Mount Westmore, also including Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort. The second single “Murder Music” was released earlier this month, featuring Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” Snoop said in a statement at the time. “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”