'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Celebrates 'National Iced Tea Day' by Working a Shift at Raising Cane's

It's National Iced Tea Day, and no one is a bigger fan of the holiday than the man named after the delicious beverage... Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T. The rapper-turned-metal-band-frontman-turned-actor is so fond of National Iced Tea Day that he celebrated by working a shift at Raising Cane's and passing out some of their iconic sweet tea.

"It's the national holiday celebrating me – and Cane's iced tea – and it's great to be working with Cane's again on one of my favorite holidays," said Ice-T, in a Raising Cane's press release. "There are two versions of iced tea: one is sweet and one is unsweet. Both are great at Cane's, but you only want the sweet version of Ice-T!"

During his "shift" at Raising Cane's in Astor Place, Ice-T surprised unsuspecting fans and Customers by popping up with a perfectly filled cup when they ordered, you guessed it, iced tea.

"Ice is an icon both on and off the screen, so when we were looking for someone to help us celebrate National Iced Tea Day, we knew he'd be the perfect fit," said Raising Cane's founder Graves. "It's great having him back at Cane's surprising fans and Customers. There's no one better to represent Raising Cane's iced tea than Ice-T!"

Today only (June 10, 2024), Caniac Club members craving the perfect summer beverage can enjoy a free 22 oz. iced tea at Cane's locations nationwide. The offer will load to Caniac Club accounts automatically and is redeemable by swiping the Caniac Club Card or scanning the QR code within the Raising Cane's mobile app.