‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Appears to Be Suicidal in New Message

Comic Pete Davidson has stirred great concern for his well being after posting a note where he appears to be suicidal.

The Saturday Night Live cast member posted a cryptic message to Instagram on Saturday were he said he did not “want to be on this Earth anymore.”

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

In less than 40 minutes after the message was posted, Davidson’s Instagram account was taken down. It is unclear if Davidson deleted the account or if Instagram took down Davidson’s profile due to his message.

Just before posting his concerning message, Davidson shared another note about mental health. In the text post, the Set It Up actor praised rapper Kanye West for his recent openness about his own mental health.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and has been very vocal on the topic as of late due to his breakup from pop star Ariana Grande, resulting in an onslaught of criticism from her fans.

In one detailed note, Davidson explicitly stated that he would not die of suicide due to online harassment.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” Davidson wrote on Dec. 3. “Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD [doredline personality disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

He continued, “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

There are no further updates on Davidson’s condition or whereabouts as of press time.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).