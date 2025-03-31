Kenan Thompson Reacts to Morgan Wallen’s Early ‘SNL’ Exit

Kenan Thompson is looking for answers just like everyone else when it comes to why Morgan Wallen rushed off the Saturday Night Live stage early, sparking confusing and outrage across the country.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way,” Thompson told Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Good Burger star “definitely saw it” when Wallen left prematurely, saying, “You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping…I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something.”

The country singer, who was the musical guest for the night as Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison hosted, left as the credits rolled—usually a moment when guests and cast members interact on stage.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

“It’s definitely a spike in the norm,” Thompson said. “We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”

The singer caused further controversy by posting a photo of his private jet with the caption “Get me to God’s country” as soon as he left the SNL set.

“The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite,” Thompson said.

Apparently, no ill intent was meant by Wallen, according to sources close to the singer.