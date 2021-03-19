'SNL' Star Pete Davidson's Home Intruder Arrested, Claimed to Be Wife

✖

A woman who claimed to be Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson's wife was arrested outside his New York City home on Thursday. Michelle Mootreddy allegedly got inside his Staten Island home and sat down at the kitchen table, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Police believe Mootreddy is the same person who sent out the strange press release earlier this week that claimed Davidson, 27, was married and they were planning to start a production company together.

Mootreddy allegedly made it to Davidson's kitchen through an open side door at his Staten Island home, sources told TMZ. One of Davidson's relatives was home at the time and called 911. Davidson was not home himself. A representative for the actor declined to comment. Mootreddy, 24, was charged with trespassing, stalking, and harassing Davidson, sources told the New York Daily News.

Back on Tuesday, a mysterious press release surfaced claiming Davidson was married and planned to start Bodega Cats Presents, LLC. The press release was published on PRNewswire.com but has since been deleted. The press release included a quote from "Michelle Davidson," who claimed to be "childhood friends" with Davidson and married to him. The release claimed Davidson would be "developing and implementing creative projects that will drive revenue and create job opportunities for local artists and event professionals across New York City; especially for those impacted by COVID-19" as the CEO of the fake company.

Davidson's rep confirmed the press release was false. "The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false," his rep told Vanity Fair Tuesday. "Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

Saturday Night Live has been off-the-air for most of March but is returning on March 27. Maya Rudolph is set to host with rapper Jack Harlow as musical guest. On April 3, Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya will make his hosting debut with St. Vincent performing. On April 10, Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan will host with rapper Kid Cudi as the musical guest.