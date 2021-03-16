Pete Davidson Responds to Rumors He Got Married to Childhood Friend

✖

Pete Davidson has responded to rumors that he recently got married to a childhood friend. According to Davidson's attorney, the rumor is "completely false." Speaking to Page Six, the lawyer added, "Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

The surprising announcement was made on Tuesday as part of the lunch of Bodega Cats Presents, a company that it was claimed Davidson had started with someone named Michelle, who was said to be a childhood friend of the comedian. The announcement also claimed the pair were married and that they started the company "to increase diversity & belonging in the entertainment industry by curating experiences that have a cultural & social impact." Page Six has reportedly reached out to Michelle but, at the time of this writing, they have not responded.

Davidson's romantic life had long been a hot topic, dating back to his relationship with singer Ariana Grande in 2018. The p[air lived together and were engaged to be married, but ultimately things did not work out and they split. He later began casually dating actress Kate Beckinsale, which seemed to cause controversy over their 20 year age difference.

Davidson comedically addressed the criticism during a 2019 episode of Saturday Night Live when Weekend Update host Colin Jost inquired if he had anything new going on in his life, "like a new girlfriend." Davidson replied, "OK, yeah. Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this."

He went on to joke, "But then again, I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

Things between Davidson and Beckinsale eventually fizzled, and he was most recently romantically attached to actress Margaret Qualley. In late 2019, the two were said to be over and Davidson does not appear to have been romantically linked to anyone else since.