'SNL' Unveils March and April Hosts, Musical Guests

✖

Saturday Night Live has just announced its next round of hosts and musical guests, revealing some very exciting upcoming shows. On March 27, SNL alum Maya Rudolph will host, with Louisville rapper Jack Harlow as the musical guest. After that, the show brings a couple of Oscar-nominated stars to host. Daniel Kaluuya hosts on April 3 with indie-rock icon St. Vincent appearing as the musical guest. Finally, on April 10 Carey Mulligan hosts with rapper Kid Cudi joining as musical guest.

Rudolph was an SNL cast member from 2000 until 2007 but has continued to return to the show over the years. Currently, she has been a guest on the show portraying Vice President Kamala Harris. Kaluuya and Mulligan are first-time hosts and are both nominated for Academy Awards this year. Kaluuya is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Mulligan picked up a Best Actress nomination for her role in the dark comedy revenge thriller Promising Young Woman.

As for the musical guests, St. Vincent has appeared on Saturday Night Live before, performing on it back in 2014. Cudi has also been on the show before, but not as an official musical guest, surprisingly. He performed with Kanye West in 2018, an episode which ended in West going into a heated and lengthy pro-Donald Trump rant. Harlow is the newest artist of the three and has not appeared on SNL in any capacity prior to his upcoming performance.

Back in 2020, Rudolph sat down with IndieWire and shared her feelings on getting to play Harris on SNL, and the Emmy nomination she picked up for it. "As a person who for so many years played different people on Saturday Night Live, it’s such a joy to get to be part of the race. You know, I did Obama once when he was running and never made it to air, and I think that’s a good thing."

She went on to say that SNL "is really the only place I will do anything for and they know that. I think Lorne [Michaels] learned that about me a long time ago. He knows I’m a lifer. But for some strange reason, I’ve been lucky to return there so many times.

Rudolph added, "That’s why this Emmy nomination for playing Kamala is so nice because it really is a joy for me. I got to go and I brought my 14-year-old daughter with me who hadn’t been there since she was a little girl, and I got to see all my friends that are still there. The crew is like family, you know." Saturday Night Live returns on March 27.