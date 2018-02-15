‘SNL’ Cast Member Pete Davidson Gets Hillary Clinton Tattoo

SNL’s Pete Davidson made his Hillary Clinton support permanent on Friday with a tattoo of the former Secretary of State on his leg.

The 24-year-old was an outspoken supporter of Clinton throughout the most recent presidential campaign, and now it seems a ballot wasn’t enough to show his love for his “hero.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perhaps the best part of the whole thing was the comment posted by the official Hillary Clinton Instagram account. “Thanks, [Pete Davidson],” she wrote. “This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

In the caption, Davidson explains the tattoo as a “Christmas gift” to Clinton.

Reporters from the AV Club say that they’ve called the tattoo parlor tagged in Davidson‘s post, and the artist confirmed that this is a real, permanent tattoo, not part of some prank by the young SNL performer.

The tattoo depicts a ’90s era Clinton taken from her 1995 speech as First Lady, where she said “human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.”