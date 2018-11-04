‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Reveals Drastic Hair Color Change in Wake of Ariana Grande Breakup

Pete Davidson is going through a personal blue period, judging by his new hair color on SNL this weekend.

The Saturday Night Live comedian got on air with freshly dyed hair as the show returned from a two-week hiatus. This was the first new episode since Davidson and Ariana Grande broke off their engagement, and the comic showed it in his mournful blue hair.

Davidson’s colorist posted about the project on social media. A New York City colorist going by the name of Aura showed off their work in an Instagram post as Davidson’s new color began showing up in promos for SNL.

“Had the pleasure of doing this funny guy’s hair,” they wrote.

Davidson addressed the break-up sparsely during the telecast. During Weekend Update, he rolled out on stage for another skit in his own voice — the same format in which he made jokes about the engagement earlier this season. He was there to give his “first impressions” of some of the midterm candidates, but he book-ended the monologue with jokes about his highly scrutinized relationship.

“The midterm elections are obviously a big deal,” he said. “After I had to move back in with my mom, I started paying attention.”

After eviscerating several prominent politicians, and himself for good measure, addressed the camera with a serious note about the break-up.

“The last thing I will say is, I know some of you are curious about the break-up, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, go vote on Tuesday.”

While Davidson was looking to side-step the break-up talk with jokes and public service announcements, Grande had other plans. The pop star spent much of Saturday on Twitter, teasing an entirely new album just two months after her last studio record. Just half an hour before Saturday Night Live began, she released her first single from the new project, “thank u, next.”

Grande’s fans went into a frenzy over the release and all of the implications it carried. However, Grande maintained her usual conversational tone on Twitter, anwering their questions and directing the narrative herself. She assured everyone that the song was not meant to hurt Davidson or SNL.

“no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth,” read one of her tweets.