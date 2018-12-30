‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Reportedly ‘Doing a Lot Better’ Following Concerning Message

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly doing much better in the weeks since he posted a message on Instagram that had friends and fans concerned for his safety.

Davidson “is doing a lot better,” a source told Us Weekly of the 25-year-old Saturday.

The comment came hours after TMZ published photos of Davidson hanging out with a woman at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Miami, wearing a Green Day T-shirt and sporting a new hairdo. The woman, seen wearing a panama hat, ruffled red dress and sunglasses, was talking with Davidson, according to eyewitnesses. It is not clear what Davidson’s relationship with the woman is, but the two appeared to be enjoying their time together.

Davidson was also recently seen at friend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Cleveland, sitting in the front row. On Dec. 10, TMZ published photos of Davidson on a date with a woman at a New York City restaurant. He reportedly spent Christmas Day with his mother.

On Dec. 15, Davidson posted a message on Instagram about not wanting to “be on this Earth anymore,” hours before a new episode of Saturday Night Live was about to start.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” the now-deleted message read. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

The New York Police Department later did a welfare check and NBC said Davidson did arrive at 30 Rockefeller Center safely before SNL began. During the episode though, Davidson did not appear in any of the live sketches, only popping up in a pre-taped Oscars sketch and introducing Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Davidson’s rollercoaster 2018 included a brief engagement to pop star Ariana Grande. The two had a whirlwind romance over the summer after her break-up with the late Mac Miller. They got engaged, but called it off in October. Grande was as concerned about Davidson after his Instagram post as his other celebrity friends, and rushed to 30 Rock to see him. However, he reportedly asked security to stop her from reaching the SNL studios.

While Davidson spent Christmas Day with his mother in New Jersey, he also reportedly visited Dave Chappelle in Ohio before the holiday.

“Pete spent a few days before Christmas hanging out with Dave Chappelle in Ohio. They have been friends through the comedy world,” a source told Us Weekly. “Pete wanted to get away for a few days to feel better, so Dave invited him there. Dave has a house somewhere in the woods.”

Davidson has long been open about his struggles with mental health and battle with Crohn’s disease. Just hours before he shared his concerning message, he praised rapper Kanye West for discussing mental health.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

