‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson Reportedly Ignoring Ariana Grande Amid Latest Mental Health Struggle

Pete Davidson is saying “Thank you, next” to Ariana Grande. After the Saturday Night Live comic worried fans by sharing a seemingly suicidal note on social media Saturday, sources say he ignored Grande when she reached out to help him.

Grande tweeted that she was “downstairs” if Davidson wanted to talk to her after he shared the troubling message. Grande reportedly did head to 30 Rockefeller Center, where SNL is filmed, but did not make contact with her ex.

“Ariana and Pete haven’t really been in contact since the split, but this doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about him,” a source close to Grande told PEOPLE on Monday. “She was frantic after she saw his Instagram message. She feels terrible that he isn’t feeling well.”

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” Grande, 25, wrote Saturday night after Davidson, 25, wrote that he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore.”

But Grande’s outreach was in vain. “Pete didn’t want to see Ariana,” the source continued. “As of Sunday, Ariana had not been able to reach Pete. He is ignoring her.”

On Monday, TMZ reported that Davidson asked the building’s security to keep Grande away from him on Saturday. Sources close to the SNL actor said that he knew his ex-fiancée was on her way after she called friends telling them she was heading over to NBC, who in turn let Davidson know.

Grande’s concern for Davidson is reportedly rooted in trauma from the recent sudden death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller. Miller died at age 26 in September of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

“Ariana is still traumatized by Mac Miller’s death,” the source told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t want anything to happen to Pete too.”

Shortly after Davidson shared the alarming note on Instagram, his entire profile was removed from the platform. Earlier in the day he had praised the efforts of rapper Kanye West for speaking out against mental health issues; hours before, West had slammed Grande, who he said was “weaponizing” his mental health in order to promote a song after she joked about his beef with Drake.

Davidson also reportedly would not come out of his SNL dressing room and did not attend dress rehearsal, so his co-workers were forced to cut him from many sketches. The only live bit of the episode that he appeared in was introducing musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson for their second performance of the night. New York City police did a welfare check on Davidson that day following his Instagram post and determined he was clear to stay at work.

It’s not the first time Davidson has spoken about his mental health struggles. He has been open about his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder and has even said that he tried to drown himself in a pool when he was young. Earlier this month, he said that he was being “constantly” cyber bullied and implied that Grande’s fans were telling him to commit suicide after their breakup.

“No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this,” he wrote.

Grande asked her followers to “please be gentler with others.”

“I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health,” she wrote at the time. “but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that. so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).